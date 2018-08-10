Yuvajana Samajam's agricultural fest at Karakulam to end tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The week-long agricultural fest organised by Yuvajana Samajam at Karakulam will conclude Saturday. The special stalls on jackfruit and plantain products are an attraction of the show. Different government and semi-government organisations have set up their stalls. Organic vegetables, saplings and seeds of different varieties of vegetables and fruits are available. Honey and herbal colas are other attractions.

Forest and Dairy Minister K Raju inaugurated the fest. P Mohanan presided over the inaugural meeting. Block Panchayat president Biju, Karakulam grama panchayat president MS Anila, District Panchayat member Ushakumari, Block Panchayat member S Suresh Kumar, representatives of different parties spoke. SS Rajalal welcomed the gathering and D Vikas paid a vote of thanks. Art and cultural programmes, including a poets’ meet are part of the show.