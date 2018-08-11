Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Global diabetes convention from today

For free registration, call: 9846040055.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 1,200 healthcare providers will attend the sixth annual  JPEF global diabetes convention organised by the Jothydev’s Diabetes and Research Centre.

The two-day convention will be held at the Uday Samudra Beach Hotel at Kovalam on August 11 and 12. Governor P Sathasivam will inaugurate the convention. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will preside over the function.

The Governor will present the P Kesavadev JPEF Award to  Dr A Muruganathan, governor, American College of Physicians, India chapter, and Dr RM Anjana, managing director, Dr Mohan’s Group of Diabetes Institutions.

The theme of the convention is “diabetes: fighting the battle together”. “The event will offer modern medicine doctors, students, dietitians and allied healthcare professionals an opportunity to interact and implement latest inventions in clinical practice.

Over 1,200 healthcare providers have registered for the event,” said Dr Jothydev Kesavadev, managing trustee of P Kesavadev Trust and The Organising Team JPEF. 95 percent of the registrants are doctors, and the rest are academicians and dietitians involved in diabetes care.

A workshop and awareness programme on insulin pump, continuous glucose monitoring and artificial pancreas will be organised by the Trust at the press Club on August 13. For free registration, call: 9846040055.

