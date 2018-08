By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The foot overbridge in front of Cotton Hill School was opened on Friday. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the bridge built by the Corporation in association with Sun Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. The corporation is planning a similar bridge at Pattom.



Mayor V K Prasanth inaugurated the public meeting as part of the inaugural. Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar presided over the function in which V S Sivakumar MLA was the chief guest.