Call to take precautions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the rain continuing, health officials have urged people to take adequate precautions to protect their health. For drinking purposes, only water that has been boiled and cooled or chlorinated should be used.

It should also be ensured that water used for washing kitchen utensils and vessels is clean. Food should be kept in closed containers and eaten hot, health director Dr R L Saritha said. Vegetables and fruits should be washed well before use.

Food wastes and other trash should be disposed off properly. The proliferation of mosquitoes and rats should be prevented at all costs. People who work in close proximity to stagnant water should take medicines for leptospirosis on doctor’s advice, she said.

Between June 1 and August 13, Thiruvananthapuram received nine per cent rainfall above the normal. Continued rainfall is expected for the better part of the week.