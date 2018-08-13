Multi-level parking facility may get delayed as shareholder files tender

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation’s prestigious project of installing a multi-level parking facility at various spots in the city has hit a roadblock as only one company has expressed interest in participating in tender proceedings. This has prompted the corporation to float tenders to invite bids again till August 21.

Earlier, the civic body had proposed setting up two multi-level car parking units at major spots, Putharikandam Ground and Corporation office premises to reduce the parking woes. Bids were invited in the last week of July.

Sources said the reason for the poor participation of companies is the figures quoted in the tender document. The proposed facilities are planned to be developed under AMRUT Scheme with a total cost of Rs 17.46 crore. Sources said the estimated cost projected by the corporation was not profitable to the companies and hence the general reluctance.

“The corporation should fix a cost which would be acceptable to the bidders. Moreover, technical expertise is required for constructing the facility. So, the costs of the project should be increased”, said an owner of a multi-level car parking ( MLCP) developer on condition of anonymity.

Under AMRUT scheme, one more multi-level parking facility has been proposed at Medical College junction. But the project is being kept on hold for getting the technical sanction as the project site is a low-lying area.

According to Mayor V K Prasanth more multi-level parking facilities would come up in the city as part of the Smart city project and this would end the parking issue in the city.

Sources added that the corporation has not yet decided on the parking fee to be charged and it will do so in the coming months, after seeking suggestions from the public. The contractor will also be made responsible for all the activities including design, procurement, construction, commissioning and handing over the project to the end-user or owner.

The facility

As per the proposal, the facility on corporation premises could accommodate 102 four wheelers at a time. The second one proposed at Putharikandam Ground can accommodate 240 cars at a time besides 250 motorcycles. An additional parking facility for autorickshaws has also been proposed at Putharikandam. Car users will have to park at the designated spot, from where hydraulic jacks will lift the vehicles to place them on empty slots.

Why less participation?

According to Mayor V K Prasanth, several companies did come forward to participate in the first tender. “Though they have approached us, they did not participate in bids. We know that some were not happy with the cost. Now, we have re-tendered and will wait till August 21. If no companies participate in re-tender, we will go ahead with the company which participated in the first tender. The project has not been shelved”, Prasanth told Express.