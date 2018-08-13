Nammude Ponnonam 2018: A grand Onam fiesta at the IT hub

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Onam around the corner, Technopark is all set to spread the festive cheer among the support staff of the IT hub with the ‘Nammude Ponnonam 2018’ event.

The programme which will mark the start of the Onam festivities at Technopark is set to be a participatory community event. Padmashri Lakshmikutty Amma will be the chief guest of during the launch of the programme. ‘Onakkodi’ will be gifted to all the women contract staff involved in various jobs in the campus. With the programme, the organisations hope to reach out to the 1000 lady support staff.

A career guidance and soft skill training programme for the children of the support staff will also be launched at the programme. The programmes are organised by Dishna, Prathidhwani, eWIT, TechnoparkToday.com and Tejus.