Third Kerala Social Work Congress concludes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third Kerala Social Work Congress concluded with the annual general body meeting of professional social workers at Loyola College on Saturday.

C P John, former Planning Board member, illustrated the need for evidence-based practice and evaluation of social work projects undertaken by professional social workers.

He spoke on the immense possibilities in development work considering the increase in Central funding.

He also called for utilising social work to augment social justice.

Kiran P S, senior nodal officer, emphasised the need for documentary evidence and spoke on the need for community psychiatry as well as rehabilitation programmes among indigenous communities.

T S N Pillai, researcher; Fr Joye James S J, chairman, CWC; and Cherian P Kurian, educationist, were honoured with lifetime awards for their contributions to professional social work. The ABGM discussed the concerns over the Social Work Bill.