Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requests public to donate household items to flood relief

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state government has asked people who wish to offer relief materials to flood victims to contact the respective district Collectorates. “It will be good if people choose materials according to the need of the victims. Household utensils and furniture are the most needed. The district Collectorates can advise you in this regard,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.People can contact the emergency operations centre at the district Collectorates. The toll-free number is 1077.

The CM reminded that financial assistance was needed to rebuild houses, roads and to help farmers who suffered crop loss. Pinarayi thanked the Central Government for its care and consideration towards the state and the immediate assistance for flood relief activities. The chief minister said he expects continued support and assistance for the rehabilitation of people and rebuilding of infrastructure. In his letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Pinarayi said the former’s visit was a solace to the state.

“The Prime Minister rang me up and assured all possible assistance. The Minister of State for Home Affairs visited the affected places. We are grateful for the special care and consideration being given by the Union Government during these difficult times,” he said in the letter. The CM also thanked the personnel of the Defence Forces and National Disaster Response Force for assisting the rescue and relief operations.

“The assurance of sending a Central team again for the assessment of losses, have indeed provided Kerala with the much-needed strength to overcome this calamity. We have assessed the preliminary loss at R8,316 crore. We appreciate your kind gesture in sanctioning R100 crore for immediate relief,” he said.“The state looks forward to your continued support and assistance after the final assessment of the damages is completed for the rehabilitation and rebuilding of the damaged infrastructure,” the letter said.

‘Govt should seek special Central assistance’

T’Puram: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has urged the state government to seek special Central assistance to support flood victims. “The UDF delegation, too, met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday and petitioned him for the Centre’s support for the losses incurred by the state,” Chennithala told reporters after a meeting of the UDF district chairmen and secretaries.

He said there were three types of Central support for natural calamities – The disaster relief fund, the contingency fund and Central assistance. While disaster fund and contingency funds are mandatory, the state should submit a special memorandum for special Central assistance, he said. “The Centre already allocated an assistance of D160.5 crore and D100 crore, bringing the total to D260.5 core. This nothing when compared to the losses suffered by people of the state. The preliminary losses amount to D8,316 crore. A detailed report on losses may increase it to manifold,” Chennithala said.

VSSC sends relief materials to Kuttanad

T’Puram: The staff of VSSC, Thumba, have lent a helping hand to the flood-affected of Kuttanad. PWD Minister G Sudhakaran flagged off a vehicle-load of relief materials sponsored by the VSSC Staff Benevolent Fund (VSSC SBF) on Monday. The employees also plan to contribute to the Chief Minister’s relief fund. The VSSC SBF also plans to assist in the installation of a drinking water system at Kuttanad, said VSCC director S Somanath.VSSC chief controller Biju Jacob, SBF president A K Anilkumar and other officials attended.