Goverment to enable fishermen kids to net opportunities

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Often it is the financial constraints that cast a cloud over the higher education dreams of students from fishermen community. But things have changed for the better. The Fisheries Department has decided to roll out a coaching and career guidance programme for them at a total cost of Rs 15 crore.The department has chalked out a slew of initiatives for improving the human development index of the fishing community. “The programme comprises providing medical entrance coaching, civil service exam coaching, bank test coaching, PSC/UPSC exam coaching and others for students from fishermen community,” said an officer with the Fisheries Department.

“There are also plans to provide sports training and upgradation of facilities at the Government Regional Fisheries Technical High School to make it a centre of excellence.” As per the proposal submitted to the government, 60 students could attend the medical entrance coaching programme whereas 10, 25 and 60 students can attend coaching programmes for civil service, bank test and PSC/UPSC exams respectively.

According to the officer, taking into account the high-risk in the job nature of fishermen while venturing into the sea including boat capsize, mid-sea collision, natural disasters and others the government has decided to adopt the children of deceased fishermen. The other initiatives include educational support to some 20,000 students for post metric studies and provide career guidance to 4,000 students by making them aware about the opportunities, details of education loan, programmes being implemented by the Fisheries Department on higher education avenues and others.

The Fisheries Director submitted a proposal for implementing the career guidance programme for students of fishermen community and the government accorded administrative sanction in the first week of August.