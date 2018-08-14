Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vellanad PHCs to be upgraded soon

Published: 14th August 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The primary health centres (PHC) of Uzhamalakkal and Kuttichal in Vellanad block panchayat will be upgraded as family health centres (FHC). According to the Health Department, in order to ensure timely medical attention to those who rely on these PHCs, there is also a plan to start sub-centres which will be attached to the proposed FHCs. The sub-centres will have the facility to diagnose lifestyle diseases like diabetes and blood pressure. 

“Once the PHCs are upgraded, double the services will be offered. Also, the OP time will function from 8 am to 6 pm. The doctors will work in three shifts, for which three additional doctors have been appointed,” said S S Ajithakumari, president,  Vellanad block panchayat. According to the Ajithakumari, special OPs for cardiology, dermatology and neurology have also been arranged. For the smooth functioning of the FHCs, each centre will have four staff nurses, a lab technician and a pharmacist.    

