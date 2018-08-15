Relief funds should not be diverted: BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai on Tuesday said the relief funds provided by the Centre should not be diverted. He was referring to the Tsunami and Ockhi funds which were diverted and the relief was paid using the interest. “The Centre is providing maximum assistance to the Kerala. The presence of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju is a testimony to the Centre’s seriousness,” Pillai told reporters.

He said he had asked BJP workers and leaders in official positions, including gram panchayat members, to donate minimum one week’s salary to either the Chief Minister’s relief fund or to the account of Seva Bharathi which is extending yeoman service in flood-affected areas.

‘Congress leaders will join BJP’

BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai has said some senior leaders of the Congress party would join the BJP soon. Pillai told reporters here on Tuesday he is certain some senior leaders of the Congress are on their way to the BJP.

‘Mukundan still with BJP’

Pillai said former state organising secretary P P Mukundan was already a BJP member. “Whoever said Mukundan is not a BJP member is wrong,” he said.