Secularism survives only in freedom, democracy:  Pinarayi Vijayan

In his message, Vijayan said each Malayali should introspect whether the aim of the erstwhile leaders to attain freedom for the nation has been achieved. 

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | PTI)

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greeted Keralites across the globe on Independence Day. In his message, Vijayan said each Malayali should introspect whether the aim of the erstwhile leaders to attain freedom for the nation has been achieved. “Our nation’s strength is democracy and secularism. Secularism sustains only when freedom and democracy are sustained. So, let this Independence Day help trigger thoughts on this front,” he said. 

He also mentioned the people are celebrating Independence Day in the backdrop of the rain havoc which caused a huge damage in the state. “The disaster of this magnitude is a first of its kind in the state. We are overcoming the disaster through the joint efforts of the state and Union governments and, of course, the people. This effort sends a message to the public that we can fight any kind of disasters,” he added. 

The Chief Minister also urged the public to donate relief materials or money to the CM’s relief fund. “ The people can contribute irrespective of its value. I request all the people to actively participate in the relief operations. So, let this Independence Day be a day of service to the flood victims,” Vijayan added. 

Pinarayi Vijayan

