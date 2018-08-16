Fury unleashed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The torrential rains lashing across the state for the past one week did not spare the state capital too as several areas in the capital district, especially those on the banks of the rivers and canals, remained inundated on Thursday.

A brief respite came when the water level had a slight decline in most places after the rains kept away until Thursday evening.

Several areas in the city on the banks of the Karamana river and Amayizhanjan canal are lying under the flood waters since Monday night.

Flooding at Mulavana

About 2,066 persons are sheltered in the 34 camps opened in the Thiruvananthapuram taluk under which the most of the city area falls. Flood waters entered houses in Vanchiyoor, Puthenpalam, Pattoor, Manacaud, and Thycaud.

The overflowing Thettiyar submerged areas in and around the Technopark phase-III.

Irate local residents blocked the national highway on Wednesday alleging the land filling at Technopark as reason for the unprecedented flooding.

They were pacified and dispersed by the intervention of Tourism Minister and local representative Kadakampally Surendran.

The Murinjapalam area witnessed heavy flooding with storm water entering the cellar of the Cosmopolitan Hospital on Wednesday. Functioning of the hospital’s OP and administration wings were affected.

At Goureesapattom and Kannammoola several houses were inundated, including that of senior Congress leader VM Sudheeran. He along with family was shifted to the MLA quarters on Wednesday.

Taluk officials said those in the camp could not return to their homes on Thursday though the water level had a considerable decline. Most of the houses required a thorough cleaning and utensils and furniture were damaged.

Neyyattinkara, the second most-affected taluk in terms of victim rehabilitation, is running 18 camps with 1700 members. The camps witnessed a heavy rush after the Neyyar dam shutters were raised further.

High tides submerged houses and shops in the coastal areas of Varkala and Edava.

Those residing on the banks of the Pallikkal river were also affected. About 50 persons are being housed at two rescue camps. The district administration is also taking care of 17 flood victims airlifted from Pathanamthitta. They are housed at the Sivagiri convention centre.

Overflowing Vamanapuram river submerged several villages in the Nedumangad taluk. Most affected places were Vamanapuram, Nellanad, Pullambara and Thennoor villages. 300 persons have been rehabilitated in eight camps.

Over 709 persons sought asylum in government facilities at Kattakkada taluk. Most affected places were Kulathummal, Veeranakavu, Ottasekharamangalam and Kulathoor.

As many as 18 of the 14 villages in the Chirayinkeezhu taluk lying on the banks of Vamanapuram river were affected by the overflowing Vamanapuram river. 224 families have been rehabilitated in six camps. Of this, one camp at Anchuthengu was opened during the first spell of the monsoon.