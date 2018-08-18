Relief camps in full swing

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A relief camp has been opened at Government Model School in Kumarapuram, for the people who are affected by the unabated rains in the region. Estimately, 17 families have been accomodated in the camp, who are residents of low-lying colony areas in Murinjapalam.

Almost every nearby houses in the area got affected, when water from the ditch and the road flooded. Residents, who could only manage to take some valuable files and documents, immediately left their houses for the camp.

Chandramohan, a physically handicapped, was carried out from his home in Murinjapalam, to the safe side of the road on a chair. He is also a heart patient. “We reached the camp in the evening,” said his wife Radha, “It is extremely difficult for us to leave our home and come here. From dresses to my daughter’s books, everything has been washed away.”

“These people are from extremely poor background. Both the Government and non-profit organisations are dispensing all the immediate requirements,” said Medical College Ward councillor Sindhu SS.

Kripalayam Old Age Home Trust makes sure all the emergency medical support is just within reach, in the camp.