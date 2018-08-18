Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Relief camps in full swing

Estimately, 17 families have been accomodated in the camp, who are residents of low-lying colony areas in Murinjapalam.

Published: 18th August 2018 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A relief camp has been opened at Government Model School in Kumarapuram, for the people who are affected by the unabated rains in the region. Estimately, 17 families have been accomodated in the camp, who are residents of low-lying colony areas in Murinjapalam.

ALSO READ | Monsoon disaster: 868 dead due to rains, floods in seven states

Almost every nearby houses in the area got affected, when water from the ditch and the road flooded. Residents, who could only manage to take some valuable files and documents, immediately left their houses for the camp.

Chandramohan, a physically handicapped, was carried out from his home in Murinjapalam, to the safe side of the road on a chair. He is also a heart patient. “We reached the camp in the evening,” said his wife Radha, “It is extremely difficult for us to leave our home and come here. From dresses to my daughter’s books, everything has been washed away.”

“These people are from extremely poor background. Both the Government and non-profit organisations are dispensing all the immediate requirements,” said Medical College Ward councillor Sindhu SS.
Kripalayam Old Age Home Trust makes sure all the emergency medical support is just within reach, in the camp.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics