Express to the aid of victims

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:As Kerala battles flood and its aftermath, The New Indian Express comes to the aid of victims. The organisation has been supplying necessary relief materials to over 27 camps across the state, through its various offices in Kerala. With its Kochi centre as the main collection point, Express has been collecting, sorting and disbursing basic essential items.

The activities are carried out in association with the government authorities, including the Coast Guard.

Well-wishers and associates from other states,including Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, have been sending in materials, which are diverted to the nearest relief centres. While over one tonne of rice has been distributed, over 400 kg of sugar, pulses and other food items were also handed over. Loads of clothes, sanitary napkins and blankets have also been donated.

Cleaning material and baby food will be given away in the next step. Those interested in donating materials can contact The New Indian Express, Express House, Kaloor, Kochi. Phone- 0484-2402220. Donations will not be accepted in cash.