Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Express to the aid of victims

As Kerala battles flood and its aftermath, The New Indian Express comes to the aid of victims.

Published: 21st August 2018 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

The relief materials collected by The New Indian Express at its Kochi office  Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:As Kerala battles flood and its aftermath, The New Indian Express comes to the aid of victims. The organisation has been supplying necessary relief materials to over 27 camps across the state, through its various offices in Kerala. With its Kochi centre as the main collection point, Express has been collecting, sorting and disbursing basic essential items.

The activities are carried out in association with the government authorities, including the Coast Guard.
Well-wishers and associates from other states,including Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, have been sending in materials, which are diverted to the nearest relief centres. While over one tonne of rice has been distributed, over 400 kg of sugar, pulses and other food items were also handed over. Loads of clothes, sanitary napkins and blankets have also been donated.

Cleaning material and baby food will be given away in the next step.  Those interested in donating materials can contact The New Indian Express, Express House, Kaloor,  Kochi. Phone- 0484-2402220. Donations will not be accepted in cash.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony