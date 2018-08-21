Kerala floods: Social media on the mission

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: What better way to reach the mass than use social media. Various Facebook groups like ‘Trivandrum Indian’, ‘Where In Trivandrum’ and Eat-At Trivandrum are in the forefront of flood relief activities.

For the past few days, the most popular group pertaining to the city, the ‘Where In Trivandrum’, has changed into a control room of sorts, aiding tremendously with the relief measures. On Saturday, at 8:30 pm, a distress message was posted here by the admin. KINFRA, which was acting as a collection point with the direct involvement of the armed forces. was facing acute shortage of food. They were stocked up with water, but no food. By 11 pm, people poured in with food packets. 2,700 food packs were then ferried for airdrop. “The city has been magical with the people going to all extends to help out. It is highly heart touching,” says Archana Gopinath, co-founder, and admin of the group who posted the live request. The group facilitates the smooth functioning of the relief activities.

‘Trivandrum Indian’ has initiated a project ‘Koodeund’, where relief material are collected at Gandhi Park. They have also provided food to inmates of Chalai relief camp, Jagathy camp and Punchakkari nursery relief camp. Besides, the group have also arranged an ambulance to rescue people stranded at Chengannur and Alappuzha.

Trindia Group is also actively collecting essential relief material, including cleaning kits, Dettol, rubber gloves, and lotions. They can be dropped off at the collection centre at Gandhi Park. Eat-At Trivandrum has set up collection points at two spots, where they collect ready-to-eat materials, which were airdropped at flood-hit areas. They also served food to 150 Army officers involved in rescue operations.