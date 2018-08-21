Kerala floods: Techies on their toes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Many volunteers involved in the rescue work and relief work are employees of Technopark, who have been actively helping flood victims. The volunteers from B-hub have been actively participating in reaching the supplies to Adoor and Chengannur. Abhilash, a member said, “We were able to get more volunteers and more companies in our effort”.

More than 55 trucks loaded with relief materials were sent to the relief camps. To help people get back to their normal life, a group of volunteers have come forward to help with plumbing and electrical requirements in the flood-hit houses free of cost. A few of them have even developed an application to locate victims. The application ‘www.LifeHunterz.com’ can be used to access mobile phones.

The interface lets you locate or zoom the flood-affected areas, and drop a pin with the details of the victims who are trapped at the location. GPS should be enabled to get greater accuracy. The details then collected are handed over to the team coordinating rescue operations.“We thought of making an app to help with operations. It was made in a few hours,” said Hemant, one of the persons behind it.