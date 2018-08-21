Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Medical aid pours in

When the deluge struck the state, people from various walks of life rushed to rescue the stranded. Among the relief and rescue workers, doctors featured prominently.

Published: 21st August 2018 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:When the deluge struck the state, people from various walks of life rushed to rescue the stranded. Among the relief and rescue workers, doctors featured prominently. These men and women in white came together to take care of the medical necessities of those arriving at the relief camps.

Around 150 to 200 doctors registered with the IMA Ernakulam chapter are involved in the mission, said Dr Varghese Cherian, IMA president. “They have been engaged in providing the necessary medical help to the flood victims. The common complaints seen among the people coming to the relief centres are anxiety and panic. There are also those who have diabetes and hypertension. These patients, who had left their daily medicines at home, were provided with their dosages,” he said.

On Monday, IMA opened a command centre at the General Hospital. “Dr Madhu is the nodal officer of the disaster cell. The centre will be open 24 hours. People can call the centre and ask all medical-related questions,” said the doctor.

According to him, the centre has 30 lines. “This will enable people to call simultaneously seeking answers to their health-related questions,” he said. “If the health problem posed by the person requires only simple medication, it is handled by the doctor on the spot. But if the symptoms point that the person concerned needs to be looked at by a doctor, a physician is dispatched to the area. And if the problem is found to be serious and needs a specialist, it will be arranged,” he added. Also, if a relief camp or person needs medicines, they can contact us using the hotline, he said. “However, we are on the lookout for an outbreak of diseases like diarrhoea, leptospirosis,” he added.

The number of the hotline is 9946992995.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony