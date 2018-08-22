Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Battered Shanghumugham to be given a facelift soon

Shanghumugham, one of the major beach tourist destinations in the capital city, will get a facelift with the district administration and the Tourism Department undertaking a comprehensive project which includes renovation, beautification and strengthening the present structures at the spot. 

Published: 22nd August 2018 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

The walkway at Shanghumugham that was damaged in sea erosion  B P Deepu

By Krishnachand K 
Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM :    Shanghumugham, one of the major beach tourist destinations in the capital city, will get a facelift with the district administration and the Tourism Department undertaking a comprehensive project which includes renovation, beautification and strengthening the present structures at the spot. A major portion of the beach, walkway and road leading to domestic terminal has been damaged for the last several months after strong waves battered the area. The entry into the beach has also been prohibited due to safety concerns. A half of the main road and walkway have been caved in and the traffic is also restricted on the road. 

Speaking to Express, District Collector K Vasuki said discussions were on with various stakeholders to revive the beach into the former state with enough safety arrangements and facilities which will be of international standards. “ We have started discussions with the Tourism Department to propose a comprehensive plan and roadmap for reviving the place.  It will be a destination which will have facilities along the lines of beaches in foreign countries. Our priority is to strengthen the walkway, roads and the structures so that it won’t cave in anymore due to high tide or any kind of rough weather.

Since Shanghumugham is the beach nearest to the city, we consider this as our priority,” Vasuki said. 
Besides restoring the walkways and roads, the beach will also see a complete facelift in terms of illumination and entertainment. The district administration will also seek the advice of experts in the field of oceanography so that the entire structure will not be affected during sea erosions and heavy rains. 

Sources with the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) said that a study would be carried out on how the proposed project would be compatible with the rough weather conditions.  The study process will be entrusted to a private agency and they will prepare and submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR). A tender will be floated and eventually the works will begin.  The cost of the project will also be decided after evaluating the DPR. 

Vasuki said the process would be completed in a few months and the works can begin in the near future.  The Tourism Department will directly oversee the project. The district administration is also likely to add more lifeguards as a number of tourists visiting the beach is on the rise. The Tourism Department will also begin a slew of works,  including installing more security cameras, erecting solar lights, beautification of pavements and other infrastructure development to make the destination more tourist-friendly.

DTPC’s  development works 
Last year, the DTPC had conducted around Rs5 crore development works here to attract more people towards the beach. The 900-metre road that runs almost parallel to the beach, from the beach junction to near the South Palace, is being made free from the vehicles. A paved footpath was also set up on either side of the road and was given a cement concrete block topping. The adjacent indoor recreation centre, another landmark on the beach, will be also given a facelift.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games