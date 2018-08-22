Battered Shanghumugham to be given a facelift soon

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Shanghumugham, one of the major beach tourist destinations in the capital city, will get a facelift with the district administration and the Tourism Department undertaking a comprehensive project which includes renovation, beautification and strengthening the present structures at the spot. A major portion of the beach, walkway and road leading to domestic terminal has been damaged for the last several months after strong waves battered the area. The entry into the beach has also been prohibited due to safety concerns. A half of the main road and walkway have been caved in and the traffic is also restricted on the road.

Speaking to Express, District Collector K Vasuki said discussions were on with various stakeholders to revive the beach into the former state with enough safety arrangements and facilities which will be of international standards. “ We have started discussions with the Tourism Department to propose a comprehensive plan and roadmap for reviving the place. It will be a destination which will have facilities along the lines of beaches in foreign countries. Our priority is to strengthen the walkway, roads and the structures so that it won’t cave in anymore due to high tide or any kind of rough weather.

Since Shanghumugham is the beach nearest to the city, we consider this as our priority,” Vasuki said.

Besides restoring the walkways and roads, the beach will also see a complete facelift in terms of illumination and entertainment. The district administration will also seek the advice of experts in the field of oceanography so that the entire structure will not be affected during sea erosions and heavy rains.

Sources with the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) said that a study would be carried out on how the proposed project would be compatible with the rough weather conditions. The study process will be entrusted to a private agency and they will prepare and submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR). A tender will be floated and eventually the works will begin. The cost of the project will also be decided after evaluating the DPR.

Vasuki said the process would be completed in a few months and the works can begin in the near future. The Tourism Department will directly oversee the project. The district administration is also likely to add more lifeguards as a number of tourists visiting the beach is on the rise. The Tourism Department will also begin a slew of works, including installing more security cameras, erecting solar lights, beautification of pavements and other infrastructure development to make the destination more tourist-friendly.

DTPC’s development works

Last year, the DTPC had conducted around Rs5 crore development works here to attract more people towards the beach. The 900-metre road that runs almost parallel to the beach, from the beach junction to near the South Palace, is being made free from the vehicles. A paved footpath was also set up on either side of the road and was given a cement concrete block topping. The adjacent indoor recreation centre, another landmark on the beach, will be also given a facelift.