CMDRF: ‘Constitute all-party committee’

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai has called upon the state government to constitute either an all-party monitoring committee or judicial monitoring committee for the disbursal of funds flowing into the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund. He was speaking to reporters here on Tuesday.

Sreedharan Pillai said Kerala has a bad precedence of diverting funds received as relief and cited the examples of tsunami and Ockhi and called upon the government not to repeat it again. He came out strongly against the government saying it was a man-made disaster as opening of all the dams at one go resulted in the unabated flow of water thereby flooding all the rivers.