Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Health Dept told to watch out for quacks at health camps

With ensuring the health of people remaining the greatest challenges post-floods, many voluntary organisations are coming forward with the idea of conducting medical camps at the flood-affected areas.

Published: 22nd August 2018 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : With ensuring the health of people remaining the greatest challenges post-floods, many voluntary organisations are coming forward with the idea of conducting medical camps at the flood-affected areas. Though the state government at large is appreciating this large-heartedness, it has asked the Health Department to keep a tab on such camps and make the very conduct of such camps under its direct control. The move comes in the backdrop of the finding that the absence of monitoring might help the quacks attend such camps and thereby put the patients’ lives at risk. 

In the backdrop of the same, the National Health Mission on Tuesday has come out with a web-link (http://nhmmis.kerala.gov.in/flood_relief/) for registration of doctors, staff nurses, pharmacists, volunteers and others. “The response so far from the medical community has been overwhelming. Doctors from both the public and private sectors were coming forward to become a part of the campaign of the Health Department. The web-link is nothing but a mechanism to streamline their enrolment,” said Dr R L Saritha, Director of Health Services. 

According to Saritha, with private doctors also expressing their interest towards voluntary service, the Health Department has sought the help of the Indian Medical Association to authenticate the respective applicants from the private sector. When asked about this with IMA state secretary Dr N Sulphi, he said a mechanism of this kind will weed out quacks. It is said the Health Department has received 36 responses after the launch of the web-link.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games