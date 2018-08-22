Health Dept told to watch out for quacks at health camps

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : With ensuring the health of people remaining the greatest challenges post-floods, many voluntary organisations are coming forward with the idea of conducting medical camps at the flood-affected areas. Though the state government at large is appreciating this large-heartedness, it has asked the Health Department to keep a tab on such camps and make the very conduct of such camps under its direct control. The move comes in the backdrop of the finding that the absence of monitoring might help the quacks attend such camps and thereby put the patients’ lives at risk.

In the backdrop of the same, the National Health Mission on Tuesday has come out with a web-link (http://nhmmis.kerala.gov.in/flood_relief/) for registration of doctors, staff nurses, pharmacists, volunteers and others. “The response so far from the medical community has been overwhelming. Doctors from both the public and private sectors were coming forward to become a part of the campaign of the Health Department. The web-link is nothing but a mechanism to streamline their enrolment,” said Dr R L Saritha, Director of Health Services.

According to Saritha, with private doctors also expressing their interest towards voluntary service, the Health Department has sought the help of the Indian Medical Association to authenticate the respective applicants from the private sector. When asked about this with IMA state secretary Dr N Sulphi, he said a mechanism of this kind will weed out quacks. It is said the Health Department has received 36 responses after the launch of the web-link.