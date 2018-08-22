Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Huge demand for cleaning materials at Chalai market

With relief workers focusing on cleaning activities after the flood, there is a high demand for cleaning materials at Chalai market. Bleaching powder, Phenyle, washing soaps, lotions, disinfectant flo

Published: 22nd August 2018 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:With relief workers focusing on cleaning activities after the flood, there is a high demand for cleaning materials at Chalai market. Bleaching powder, Phenyle, washing soaps, lotions, disinfectant floor cleaners, mosquito coils, candles, scrubbers, hand gloves and masks are all sold off within hours. And most of the products have gone out of stock in many shops.

With the water level receding in many flood-affected regions and the high possibility of water-borne diseases, every collection point has requested cleaning products to be sent as immediate requirement. And, it triggered a sudden demand for the same.

“Almost every cleaning product is out of stock and we are expecting the delivery of more soon,” said Brahmanayagam, who owns Bhagya Stores at Chalai market. He sells cleaning products at five per cent less compared to the usual price. “The reduction is only for the people who buy it for flood victims. And they mostly buy it in bulk,” he said. The products that were sold off were the Onam stock.  

Chalai market, one of the lively spot in the city, is bustling with people, as most wholesale shops are located there. “Compared to supermarkets ,the prize here is less at Haseena Stores and Bhagya Stores, two outlets for cleaning agents,” says a bunch of student from ACE College of Engineering. They have bought a full box of washing soaps and mosquito coils.

“Bleaching powder and lotion are most in demand,” said F Sherif, owner of Haseena Stores, Chalai market. He also cut down three per cent of the actual rate for people who buy it in large amount for the collection centres. He expects the new stock to be delivered in a few days time. Demand for brooms, brushes, floor cleaners, buckets and mugs are also high.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games