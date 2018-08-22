Huge demand for cleaning materials at Chalai market

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:With relief workers focusing on cleaning activities after the flood, there is a high demand for cleaning materials at Chalai market. Bleaching powder, Phenyle, washing soaps, lotions, disinfectant floor cleaners, mosquito coils, candles, scrubbers, hand gloves and masks are all sold off within hours. And most of the products have gone out of stock in many shops.

With the water level receding in many flood-affected regions and the high possibility of water-borne diseases, every collection point has requested cleaning products to be sent as immediate requirement. And, it triggered a sudden demand for the same.

“Almost every cleaning product is out of stock and we are expecting the delivery of more soon,” said Brahmanayagam, who owns Bhagya Stores at Chalai market. He sells cleaning products at five per cent less compared to the usual price. “The reduction is only for the people who buy it for flood victims. And they mostly buy it in bulk,” he said. The products that were sold off were the Onam stock.

Chalai market, one of the lively spot in the city, is bustling with people, as most wholesale shops are located there. “Compared to supermarkets ,the prize here is less at Haseena Stores and Bhagya Stores, two outlets for cleaning agents,” says a bunch of student from ACE College of Engineering. They have bought a full box of washing soaps and mosquito coils.

“Bleaching powder and lotion are most in demand,” said F Sherif, owner of Haseena Stores, Chalai market. He also cut down three per cent of the actual rate for people who buy it in large amount for the collection centres. He expects the new stock to be delivered in a few days time. Demand for brooms, brushes, floor cleaners, buckets and mugs are also high.