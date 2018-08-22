It’s cleaning time

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With flood victims returning home, the city corporation is doing a major task helping them overcome the crisis. The corporation has begun work in this regard from August 18, as soon as the water in the district started receding.

Many have come back to their houses and started the cleaning activities. “The corporation staff, residents associations and the NGO workers are doing the cleaning activities for them. For those families who want to do it by themselves, the corporation is providing all necessary equipment required for the task,” said T Alexander, Corporation Health Supervisor.

The corporation has set up around 28 camps within its 100 wards during the crisis period in which 1,677 people were accommodated. At present, there are only four camps active under the corporation with 338 people residing there.

The junior health inspectors have been allotted the task to inspect each house in their circle before they send the individuals back to their homes from the camps.

“The corporation has assigned two health supervisors, 25 health inspectors, 75 junior health inspectors and 750 sanitary workers to do the task. The corporation has given Rs 2 lakh to the health inspectors for the cleaning process,” said Mayor V K Prasanth.

The canals and roads are being cleared by the sanitary workers near Kannammoola, where it has been mainly affected. The four existing camps will be vacated soon as the cleaning work in their area is completed. The citizens of Kariman are worried to move back as they fear landslips. “They will be shifted back only if the corporation staffs make sure that it is safe for them to get back, until then the citizens will be accommodated and taken care here in the camps,” said T Alexander.