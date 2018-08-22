Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Maharashtra Health Minister meets Shailaja

Maharashtra Health Minister Deepak Sawant met his Kerala counterpart K K Shailaja on Tuesday and pledged his state’s support in the post-flood relief activities. Deepak said Maharashtra will not only

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Maharashtra Health Minister Deepak Sawant met his Kerala counterpart K K Shailaja on Tuesday and pledged his state’s support in the post-flood relief activities. Deepak said Maharashtra will not only become a part of the cleanliness and infectious disease programmes but will also ensure the flood-relief camps have adequate life-saving drugs, blankets and bedsheets. The other day Maharashtra sent a group of 70 doctors and 30 nurses to the state. Meanwhile, it is also learnt that a high-level committee headed by Maharashtra Health Department Principal Secretary Pradeep Vyas will pay a visit to Pandalam, Chengannur, and Kuttanad to assess the flood damages. 

