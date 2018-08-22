Odisha team did commendable job in rescue ops during Kerala floods

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : One cannot forget the contributions of Odisha government in helping Kerala when it was needed most by sending a contingent of fire and rescue teams to the state for rescuing stranded people amid the devastating flooding.A team of specially trained 245 personnel exclusively for flood rescue operations arrived in the state on August 18 following the special instructions of Odisha Chief Minister. The team brought 63 boats and other necessary equipment like cutters, lights, BA sets, etc. to undertake the operations. They were deployed mainly at Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.

According to a spokesman of Odisha fire and rescue team, they had rescued hundreds of marooned people and involved in relief measures. The team also carried underwater equipment, 10 tower lights, power saws, solar searchlights, tents, 137 lifebuoys, 31 lifelines, 30 sleeping mats and other sophisticated gadgets to carry out rescue work.

The Odisha government sent the team following a request from the Centre, said Director General of Fire and Rescue Services Bijay Kumar Sharma. According to Sharma, the personnel were highly trained for flood rescue operations and they executed the job very well. “The personnel are still in Kerala and are continuing their relief measures. They will be sent back once the entire relief measures are completed. There are some officers in Kerala to oversee the relief operations by the Odisha fire and rescue team”, Sharma told Express.

The Odisha government had also set up a 24-hour helpline, 1070 and 0674-2534177, at the Special Relief Commissioner’s office to help Odiya people in distress in Kerala.Earlier, the Odisha government had announced a financial assistance of `5 crore for Kerala.

