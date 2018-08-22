Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Medical College students and staff lend a helping hand 

Around 300 medical students and doctors have been ensuring a steady supply of medicine to relief camps

Published: 22nd August 2018 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Medical students and doctors working round the clock to pack and send boxes of medicine to relief camps in different areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A room adjacent to the Superintendent’s Office of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (TMCH) is buzzing with activity. Some 300 medical students and a group of doctors are working round-the-clock sorting medicines, packing them in boxes and dispatching them to various relief camps. 
“It was on Friday (August 17) that doctors, pharmacists and students came together to collect medicines. So far, we have dispatched 218 boxes to camps at Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam,” said Dr Nibin Nahaz, coordinator of the Flood Relief Camp at TMCH. “Each box contains medicines meant for 250 people belonging to various age groups.”

Said TMCH Superintendent MS Sharmad: “The boxes not only consists of medicines meant to prevent flood-related diseases but also essential drugs for diabetics, blood pressure, heart-related ailments and others.”Sharmad said medicines worth Rs 30 lakh have been sent in the past five days. The only difficulty they faced was inadequate transportation facilities. 

TMCH Principal Dr Thomas Mathew said they responded because of the requests by various District Medical Officers and District Programme Managers.Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the department has been asked to ensure a steady supply of medicines in the flood-affected areas. For that the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited has been entrusted with the responsibility. Meanwhile, Health Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan said that those who wish to donate medicines can hand it over at the drug delivery spots or at kiosks set up at taluk headquarters hospital or district hospitals. Contact nos: 8281469822 or 0471 2528255. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games