Flood-hit top priority at MCH, SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram

The Thiruvananthapuram MCH and the SAT Hospital here have taken steps to provide timely medical help to the flood-hit.

Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (Photo | EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram MCH and the SAT Hospital here have taken steps to provide timely medical help to the flood-hit. Until further announcement, only emergency surgeries will be performed,  MCH superintendent M S Sharmad said. If indeed the situation warrants, the first and second wards will be turned into critical care wards. Ward 22 will cater exclusively to the flood-affected persons.

“It has been decided not to admit patients other than those who need urgent medical attention to the wards. To ensure availability of medical personnel during the time, leave for  staff nurses and paramedical staff  will be restricted,” said Sharmad.

Sharmad said a special disaster management committee with the Infectious Diseases Department HOD, Nursing Officer and Head Nurse has been constituted.

Relief Cell opened

Pre-empting the breakout of communicable diseases in the floods’ aftermath, a Flood Relief Cell  has started functioning at the Thiruvananthapuram MCH. Distribution of medicines to the flood relief camps will be cell’s first task. Members of the public can get in touch with the cell at: 0471-2528255, 7558859110.

