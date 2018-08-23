Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lakshmikutty Amma: A life in tune with Mother Nature

The life of Lakshmikutty Amma, the tribal medical practitioner who recently shot to fame when the Centre honoured her with the Padma Shri, exemplifies the need to live in harmony with nature. Lakshmik

Published: 23rd August 2018 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Lakshmikutty Amma

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The life of Lakshmikutty Amma, the tribal medical practitioner who recently shot to fame when the Centre honoured her with the Padma Shri, exemplifies the need to live in harmony with nature. Lakshmikutty, a member of the Kani tribe, lives in a small thatched hut in the forests of Kallar near Ponmudi, Thiruvananthapuram.

The award has turned her life upside down as patients - including those from neighbouring states - queue up in front of her hut. But the striking aspect is the way she has chosen to live her life even after becoming a celebrity. She nurtures around 150 herbal medicine plants, which have saved around 350 people bitten by poisonous snakes.

Even at the age of 75, she ventures into the forest for collecting herbs needed for treatment. She wakes up at 5 am and continues her medical experiments such as preparing concoctions late into the night. In between, she attends to patients who turn up at her doorstep for help.

When Express met her, Lakshmikutty was aiming a traditional bow at a fruit-laden tree nearby. She goes on to explain that even though her elder son was killed by a wild elephant near Muthumala, tribals don’t die in in rain-related incidents as they know the pulse of nature. They live in accordance with the unwritten rules of nature and would do nothing that would harm their existence.

“My two sons and husband have passed away. And one son is working with the Indian Railways. I could go and live with him in town. But I like to spend my twilight years alone in this forest as I am sure nature will not harm me anymore as long as I don’t upset nature,” she said.

“I have been prescribing traditional medicines for snakebite for the past 46 years, making use of traditional knowledge handed down through generations. You can see snakes criss-crossing the terrain if you wait for sometime here, but they will not bite me as I am living in harmony with the nature around me,” she said.
The steady flow of patients has made life a bit difficult for Lakshmikutty, as she does on depend on anyone else to collect raw materials from the forest and make medicines. Her tale of struggle is an inspiration as she takes care of precious lives as well as the nature that surrounds her.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games