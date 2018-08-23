LSGD directs Suchitwa Mission to ensure cleanliness in public places

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With cleanliness and waste management becoming a major concern post-floods, the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) has directed the Suchitwa Mission to work in tandem with the local bodies and district administration to ensure cleanliness in relief camps, houses and public places.

“Taking note of the precarious situation in which infectious disease could spread post floods, the Suchitwa Mission has been asked to take appropriate steps to contain the same,” said an officer with the LSGD. According to the officer, the Mission’s district coordinators will play a major role in this initiative as they have been asked to ensure the proper upkeep of toilets at relief camps and to put in place Thumboormuzhi-model waste management units and other systems in relief camps.

At the same time, an officer with the Suchitwa Mission said the resource persons attached with it have been asked to visit the flood-affected houses and to ensure cleanliness. Along with that they will visit relief camps and educate the people on adopting hygienic practices.

“The disposal of carcasses remains the largest concern. Instructions have been given to the district coordinators to work along with the Animal Husbandry Department for this. The other priority before the district offices will be to ensure the access to safe drinking water in affected areas,” said the officer. The mission’s resource persons will engage in chlorination of water resources including well water.