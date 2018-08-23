Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

LSGD directs Suchitwa Mission to ensure cleanliness in public places

With cleanliness and waste management becoming a major concern post-floods, the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) has directed the Suchitwa Mission to work in tandem with the local bodies and di

Published: 23rd August 2018 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With cleanliness and waste management becoming a major concern post-floods, the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) has directed the Suchitwa Mission to work in tandem with the local bodies and district administration to ensure cleanliness in relief camps, houses and public places.

“Taking note of the precarious situation in which infectious disease could spread post floods, the Suchitwa Mission has been asked to take appropriate steps to contain the same,” said an officer with the LSGD. According to the officer, the Mission’s district coordinators will play a major role in this initiative as they have been asked to ensure the proper upkeep of toilets at relief camps and to put in place Thumboormuzhi-model waste management units and other systems in relief camps.

At the same time, an officer with the Suchitwa Mission said the resource persons attached with it have been asked to visit the flood-affected houses and to ensure cleanliness. Along with that they will visit relief camps and educate the people on adopting hygienic practices.

“The disposal of carcasses remains the largest concern. Instructions have been given to the district coordinators to work along with the Animal Husbandry Department for this. The other priority before the district offices will be to ensure the access to safe drinking water in affected areas,” said the officer. The mission’s resource persons will engage in chlorination of water resources including well water.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games