NCC out in force in relief operations

Published: 23rd August 2018 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Approximately 70,000 NCC cadets joined security agencies and volunteers for relief operations in flood-hit areas across the state over the past fortnight. They were joined by 600 armed forces personnel attached to the NCC, 500 Associate NCC Officers and civilian staff. NCC cadets have played a key role in the relief operations, especially in the distribution of food, water and other relief materials to the flood affected.

As many as 7,753 cadets of the Kottayam, Ernakulam NCC groups were active in the relief camps in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Thrissur over the past few days, NCC officials said. NCC lorries carrying relief materials were despatched from  Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam on a daily basis under instructions from the NCC’s Thiruvananthapuram group.

