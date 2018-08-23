People now need cleaning agents, clothes, toiletries: District Collector K Vasuki

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District Collector K Vasuki on Wednesday appealed to the public to contribute more cleaning agents and equipment, clothes and toiletry items, rather than ready-to-eat food items to relief camps. Seeing off a convoy of relief materials from Air Force Station, Shanghumugham, the Collector said that the camps have adequate ready-to-eat food items.

“Kindly do not send ready-to-eat food items because we have a lot and now camps have started cooking. So we need food that can be cooked. We have enough quantity of rice, but we need other items like vegetables, particularly potatoes and onions which have a longer shelf life as well as masala powder, salt and stuff like that,” she said.

People can contribute cleaning equipment, such as mops, brooms and cleaning agents like bleaching powders, chemicals and personal protective gear like gumboots and gloves, she said. The relief camps are facing a shortage of clothes, she said. “Men’s, women’s and children’s clothes are required in huge quantities and we need toiletries and footwear. We need lots of cleaning agents because the water is receding and this might be the time for epidemics. The state needs to be fully prepared to ensure sanitation activities are in full swing in the post-flood period,” she said.