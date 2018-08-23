SJD’s programme for infants aims at high ranges, coastal areas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The First 1,000 days programme for infants, carried out by the Social Justice Department at Attapady, will now be extended to the high ranges and coastal areas. An administrative sanction in this regard was given by Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja in mid-August. R1.29 crore has also been allotted for its implementation.

The programme covers the 270 days of a woman’s pregnancy and goes up to her child’s second birthday, covering 1,000 days.“The programme is a combination of Jatak-Janani and Sambushta Keralam projects. The main aim of this initiative is to address malnutrition, through spreading awareness on breastfeeding and distribution of nutrient-rich food. Awareness of immunisation will also be carried out,” said Shailaja.

As per the plan, the programme has been extended to Vellanad in Thiruvananthapuram, Ranni in Pathanamthitta, Muthukulam in Alappuzha, Devikulam in Idukki, Erattupetta in Kottayam, Thalikulam in Thrissur, Nilambur in Malappuram, Mananthavady in Wayanad, Iritty in Kannur and Kasargod.