Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A dive team at the time of despair

Amidst the unprecedented floods, volunteers involved themselves in collecting, sorting, packing and transporting relief materials to those affected.

Published: 24th August 2018 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 01:53 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Bond Safari Kovalam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amidst the unprecedented floods, volunteers involved themselves in collecting, sorting, packing and transporting relief materials to those affected. Bond Safari Kovalam, the adventure underwater company, with their team of scuba divers also led the rescue operations in Neyyattinkara, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Chengannur and Adoor.

The Bond Safari included 12 members along with the army officers and fishermen who joined them in the rescue operations. The relief work started from Thiruvananthapuram where the team rescued people from Neyyanttikkara. After that, they headed to Pathanamthitta for rescue operations, as per the request from the district administration. Their expertise in scuba diving and underwater experience helped in accelerating the rescue mission.

The team also provided food, clothes and medicines to people living in camps and also those who decided to stay back in their houses which were less flooded. “We decided to distribute food and other materials to people who were staying back in their houses as they were not getting any food supplies,” said Jackson Peter, the founder of Bond Safari Kovalam.

They distributed relief materials to about 200 people and rescued about 300 people with the help of army officers and fishermen.

Jackson also highlighted the fact that although help was provided to the people, it was not a timely help. He said disaster education programmes should be conducted so people can take precautions and know what to do in cases such as this. He said, “The government system is also not equipped to handle disaster so proper training should be given how to effectively work in such situations.”

The volunteers have been actively working in the Adoor distribution centre for the past five days almost 24 hours in a day to support the affected areas in Pathanamthitta district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar