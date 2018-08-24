A ‘KEY’ role in helping flood victims

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s a time when a lot of changes are being brought in the society by the youngsters who are engaging in various welfare activities. At par with the other organisations, a youth-oriented organisation ‘KEY’ in the city has become a new platform for the educated youth to stay united and work for a better tomorrow. For three years, ‘KEY’ has been conducting a wide variety of programmes in old age homes, and orphanages. As part of helping flood-hit victims they organised a fund raising music event in the city.

Caption

The organisation has been conducting different kinds of welfare activities thereby uniting ideas, strategies and humanity to built a stronger nation. There are about 150 volunteers who have been actively working for various causes for the elderly and the differently-abled. All volunteers are above 18 years of age and have been actively involved at unifying people, putting their ideas together, helping themselves and others thereby educating them on the importance of developing a strong future for our nation.

‘KEY’ 4 Educated Youth organised a fund-raising event ‘IMBAM’ at Gandhi Park, Thiruvananthapuram for a very noble cause to support the lives of the flood affected victims. The show was held at Manaveeyam Veedhi, Mall of Travancore.

There are different committees focusing on various segments to receive best results from the event. Provision and supplies mainly included sacks of rice grain, condiments, water cans, sanitary napkin, candles and match boxes, footwear, buckets, cooking utensils, toiletries, blankets, school bags, notebooks, and stationery. “Through this collection, we mainly focus on raising funds for the cleaning of the flood-hit houses. We set up collection stalls where people can donate the listed items,” said Akhil Chandran, an executive member.

With the provisions and funds collected by this event, the members are planning to directly approach the flood affected areas to give first hand help to the society. With a team of highly enthusiastic young members, the organisation plans to make it a great success. The ‘KEY’ members also plan to adopt a village and provide them with all necessities. Other initiatives include dress banks, and organising workshops.