A namesake ritual: Home appliances market dulls down after Kerala floods

While the sale of provisions and vegetables has picked up in the city, the home appliances market has bottomed out

Published: 24th August 2018 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

Onam market continues to be sluggish on Thursday with the state yet to recover from the tragedy caused by torrential rains and floods. A view from the Chalai vegetable market  B P Deepu

By M S Vidyananandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The devastating floods have taken a toll on the Onam market in the capital district. While the sale of provisions and vegetables is picking up from Wednesday evening, the home appliances market has bottomed out.

On Thursday, the Chalai market witnessed a moderate rush. Vegetable and provision stalls had good business though much lower than that of the previous year.

Rasheed, a vegetable vendor in the market, said sales started picking up from Wednesday evening. “The number of customers is much less when compared to the previous year. The volume of business too is low. It seems people are opting for namesake celebrations this time,” he said.

Buhari, another trader, said a major chunk of goods sold in the Chalai market were for relief camps.
“The huge demand for relief camps led to a shortage of goods in the initial days. But it was resolved when additional stocks reached via the Madurai route,” he said.     

The vegetable market saw 10-20 percent price rise. Most affected was ginger, which was sold at Rs 140 a kg on Thursday. The prices were Rs 120 and Rs 80 a kg on Wednesday and last week.

The flower market is remaining dull for the past several weeks, the traders said. Subramanian, a flower vendor attributed this to the government’s call to avoid festivities in the wake of the floods. “Onam is the busiest season for the flower market. Institutions and individuals have avoided the pookkalam. Even marriages are conducted without much celebrations,” he said.

Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi’s district general secretary Y Vijayan said the worst-hit was the home appliances market. “Traders are in a crisis. All of them had stocked up TVs, refrigerators, washing machines and other goods in view of the Onam season. But the sales are even worse than that during the monsoon rains,” he said.

PS Naidu, office-bearer of the poultry traders association, said the sales were slowly going up.  “We expect the market to go up in the coming days. Not just poultry, fish and meat markets too do not have the usual festival rush this year,” he said.  

Veggie prices fluctuate

  • The vegetable market saw 10-20 percent price rise. Most affected was ginger, which was sold at Rs 140 a kg on Thursday.

  • The prices were Rs 120 and Rs 80 a kg on Wednesday and last week.

  • The flower market is remaining dull for the past several weeks, the traders said  

  • The major chunk of goods sold in the Chalai market were for relief camps.

