Adani Group distributes relief kits for tribals in Konni

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reaching out to people affected by floods, Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited, under its CSR initiative, distributed 1,500 relief kits to tribal areas at Konni Taluk in Pathanamthitta district. The consignment was flagged off by Port Minister Kadannappalli Ramachandran at Thiruvananthapuram Women’s College on Tuesday.

According to the company, a relief team led by Corporate Affairs Head Sushil Nair and Unit CSR Head Anil Balakrishnan distributed the kits at 10 locations spreading over tribal belts like Kokkathode, Mundanplavu, Nellikkampara and Kottampara Kurisadi Junction in Aruvapulam Panchayat, Thekkemala, Vanchipramala, Catholic Church and St George Orthodox Church at Mallappuzhasseri Panchayat and Mangaram and Maroor villages in Konni grama panchayat.

“In addition to the kits of essential items, a separate kit having emergency medicines were distributed. A team from the Adani Mobile Health Unit consisting of doctors, pharmacists, social workers and employee volunteers also visits the tribal belts and provide the affected with necessary assistance and guidance,” reads a statement from the company.

It further states that the Adani Mobile Health Care Van along with HelpAge India under the instruction of District Medical Officer had conducted a medical camp at Parumala Devasam Board Higher Secondary School, Kozhancherry on Wednesday, which was attended by 2,000 people. The medical camp which has been asked to stationed there for a week will provide immediate medical check-up to the affected communities. The flag off function was also attended by District Collector K Vasuki, Rajesh Jha, CEO of Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited, Project Officer Sebastian and others.

