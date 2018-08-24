Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Aid continues to pour in

Published: 24th August 2018 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 01:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Aid continues to pour in for the flood-affected at the four collection centres set up by the district administration. According to authorities, on Thursday alone, 23 loads of essential items were dispatched to the flood-affected areas.

“The overwhelming response is continuing. One could see the stockpile of goods at the collection centres at Priyadarshini Auditorium in East Fort, Government Higher Secondary School for Girls Cottonhill, SMV School and Nishagandhi Auditorium. It is being dispatched to the relief camps in a time-bound manner,” said an officer in charge of the collection centres.  The District Collector K Vasuki has come out with an appeal that instead of sending food items, the kind-hearted might instead send steel plates, glasses, toothpaste/brush, cleaning materials, etc.

