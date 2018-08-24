Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

AYUSH conclave postponed

With the state government channelising funds for flood relief activities, AYUSH Department has decided to postpone the inaugural International AYUSH Conclave.

24th August 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:With the state government channelising funds for flood relief activities, AYUSH Department has decided to postpone the inaugural International AYUSH Conclave.
The event was  scheduled to take place between September 7 and 11 in Kochi. New dates will be announced later.

“The department is of the view that conducting an event which enlists initiatives like international business meet, international wellness tourism bazaar, health food festival and others during this gloomy time is inappropriate,” said Dr Anitha Jacob, director, Indian Systems of Medicine.

The event was meant to discuss various issues pertaining to public health and the intervention of the AYUSH sector in the same. It was scheduled to be organised by the state government, Department of AYUSH, National AYUSH Mission and International Ayurveda Research Institute.

