Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Health Department's cath lab project yet to materialise

It was with the assurance of providing quality and low-cost treatment to patients with heart-related ailments that the Health Department announced the setting up of cath labs and cardiac care units (C

Published: 24th August 2018 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was with the assurance of providing quality and low-cost treatment to patients with heart-related ailments that the Health Department announced the setting up of cath labs and cardiac care units (CCU) in 10 Government Hospitals of the state in 2016. But after two years it has been found that the said project remains as a non-starter as it got stuck in the red-tapism and laxity from the part of the authorities concerned. The works were expected to be carried out by using the fund from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board KIIFB).  

“The task of setting up of cath labs and CCUs was entrusted with the Kerala Health Research and Welfare Society (KHRWS),” said an officer with Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL), the agency which acts as the special purpose vehicle for the project.

“They were also expected to do the civil and electrical works for re-modelling the existing building, obtaining the required power supply and supply of equipment. But in these two years, KHRWS could manage the completion of only one work - the setting up of CCU at Government Medical College (GMC), Ernakulam.” When asked about this with KMSCL general manager S R Dileepkumar, he said it was the shortage of service engineers with the KHRWS that puts the said works at a snail’s pace. The KMSCL has approached the HLL Lifecare Ltd and has also issued a work order to them. 

