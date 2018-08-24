Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

One book, one pencil closer to school

The ‘1 Book 1 Pencil’ campaign by Indus Cycling Embassy aims to source school supplies that will be distributed to students in flood-hit areas

Published: 24th August 2018 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 01:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is back to square one, like the start of a new academic year. With the notebooks and other school supplies washed away by the cataclysmic floods, countless students have to start from the scratch. The schools are set to reopen in one week’s time. With the shops and every other outlet being washed away, school students are at a loss on how to tide over this academic year.

The ‘1 Book 1 Pencil’ campaign attempts to address just that. “Everything has been washed away. What will they take to the classes when the schools reopen. Even the shops are gone, so they wouldn’t be able to buy the school supplies,” says Prakash P Gopinath, managing trustee of the city-based cycling club Indus Cycling Embassy.  

The campaign started by the club attempts to source school supplies which will then be distributed to students attached to schools in the flood-affected area.

The focus is presently on the students of classes 10, 11 and 12.  “They are the ones who have to face public exams and hence our primary focus is on them. We are currently identifying the schools that were severely hit by the floods,” says Prakash.

It all started when a dearth of notebooks was seen at the collection centres in the city. “When we started collecting relief materials, we never came across any notebooks. At that time, our priority might have been different but this is highly significant and needs to be addressed,” he adds. And that was how the campaign started in mid-August.

The members of the Green Army in the city schools spread the word about collecting notebooks. “Each student was asked to donate one notebook and one pencil. The response was immense,” he adds. The students from schools such as NSS HSS, Palkulangara, Trinity College of Engineering, and an IAS academy in Pattom, among others, joined in the efforts to raise schools supplies. Soon the campaign caught on and school supplies worth more than Rs 40,000 could be sourced. “Many of our friends have helped by pitching in with monetary help. But we only take school supplies from the public,” says Prakash.

School kits are being readied at the office of the cycling club in Vazhuthacaud. Replete with notebooks, instrument box, pencil, pen, a sketch pen set and all other study materials, the school kits will be ferried to the students once they return home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods Kerala flood relief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar