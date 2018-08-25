‘Civic bodies should donate to relief fund’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The local self-government departments of the district should come forward to source funds for Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund to help people in flood-affected regions, said district panchayat president V K Madhu.

He also said the government has ordered that each local self-governed departments can donate from their distinctive funds to the flood relief fund. “Each grama – block panchayat should contribute at most to the relief fund, collecting from both individuals, departments and organisations,” he said. Representatives of people should be willing to donate their one month’s salary to the relief fund. He also praised the contribution of members of Kudumbashree to the relief fund.