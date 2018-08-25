Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Civic bodies should donate to relief fund’

The local self-government departments of the district should come forward to source funds for Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund to help people in flood-affected regions, said district panchayat presi

Published: 25th August 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The local self-government departments of the district should come forward to source funds for Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund to help people in flood-affected regions, said district panchayat president V K Madhu.

He also said the government has ordered that each local self-governed departments can donate from their distinctive funds to the flood relief fund.  “Each grama – block panchayat should contribute at most to the relief fund,  collecting from both individuals, departments and organisations,” he said.  Representatives of people should be willing to donate their one month’s salary to the relief fund. He also praised the contribution of members of  Kudumbashree to the relief fund.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat