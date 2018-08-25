Relief camps in Thiruvananthapuram now house 103 people

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All efforts are being taken to remove the waterlogging in the homes of those hit by the recent floods. As many as 103 people now reside in the various relief camps in the city.

With the rains showing a waning trend, a significant percentage of those in the relief camps have left for their homes. As such a host of measures are being undertaken to remove the waterlogging to ensure that the people get to return to their homes.

At present, only one camp exists in the Thiruvananthapuram taluk. The camp at the Kalliyoor village in Thiruvananthapuram taluk is at the MN LP School. It houses 29 families. A total of 82 people reside in this camp. Three relief camps function at the Nedumangad taluk and houses 3 families. 21 people reside here. These camps exist in Karippur, Anad and Nedumangad villages. The food materials, medicines and other essentials required in these camps are being supplied by the authorities in the Taluk.