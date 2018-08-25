Techie takes a ride to source funds

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chances are that you might spot a solo rider with posters on his bike that reads ‘Contribute for CM’s flood relief fund’. For, Martin Jose, a techie, is on a mission to engage the public’s attention to raise funds to help flood victims.

With thousands uniting to help and support Kerala with flood relief activities, Martin thought of contributing in some way to accelerate relief work. And, it is with this intention that he embarks on a solo ride to seek support for CM’s flood relief fund. He will use his Onam holidays to ride to the other parts of the country.

“We all know that the government requires money to help people in the state. So, I am riding through Karnataka and Tamil Nadu so that people in these states know about our grim situation,” said Martin Jose, working in UST Global. Martin was actively involved in the relief activities during the last few weeks where he was engaged in collecting and distributing relief materials.

He has taken other rides before. “But, this ride is special for me as it is for flood relief. People outside Kerala are not very much aware of the situation. So through my ride, I intend to convey the message to as many people as possible.”

He has kickstarted the ride on Thursday from Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram and will be riding through Madurai, Bengaluru, Mysore and back to Thiruvananthapuram. During the ride, he will distribute posters to people addressing the cause.