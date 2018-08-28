CM singles out police for praise

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The keenness and service mentality displayed by the state police in dealing with flood relief and rescue operations deserve fulsome praise, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Interacting with the police brass via video conference facility at the State Police Headquarters (HQ), he said the police, Fire and Rescue, Prisons and Excise Departments had rendered exemplary service.

The Chief Minister singled out the police force for special praise for the success of the rescue operations and said the Telecommunication and Intelligence wings helped to assess the situation and plan accordingly. Pinarayi said the police have a major role to play in the rebuilding efforts and he directed the officers to crack down on illegal fund collection in the name of relief activities.DGP Loknath Behera, Home Secretary Subrata Biswas, police advisor and former DGP Ramon Srivastava and Chief Minister’s private secretary M V Jayarajan were present.