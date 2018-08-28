CPM workers intimidating relief workers: Chennithala

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said CPM workers are threatening and intimidating voluntary and social workers participating in the relief operations. Chennithala, who met media persons along with other UDF leader, said here on Monday CPM workers have also waylaid trucks carrying relief materials and redirected them to their centres. In some instances, CPM workers reportedly stuck the party logo in place of supplier’s logo. He said Chief Minister’s appeal not to affix any party symbols in relief camps is being torpedoed by his own party men.

He said in camps at Ponnani in Malappuram district and at Kalpetta in Wayanad, CPM men attacked volunteers. And In Kalamassery in Ernakulam, CPM workers forced volunteers out of the camp. Chennithala said there are reports of CPM workers swindling materials from relief camps.Chennithala reiterated his allegation that the flood havoc was caused by the opening of all dams together without prior warning. He said the directives of the Central Water Commission was not heeded to during the opening of the dams. He said the opening of dams at 1.30 am is totally uncalled for.

The government has declared an immediate relief of Rs 10,000 to all flood victims. However, other than tall claims, not a single rupee has been transferred to victim’s account, Chennithala said. Though the Congress had demanded Rs 25,000 as immediate relief, the govenement has only announced Rs 10,000.

He also criticised the government’s decision to engage voluntary organisations to collect data on flood affected people.

Chennithala said the Centre must provide special package to the state and should allow foreign aid. He, however, sidestepped a question on the UAE aid row and said “it’s an issue pertaining to Indian government and the Chief Minister is in a better position to speak on it.”Muslim League national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said the issue was discussed at the UDF meeting and said transparency on funds usage is a must. He said state government should devise a comprehensive plan to face disasters. The latest disaster has exposed that lack of proper disaster policy in the state.