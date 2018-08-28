Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Flood Writing’ to ensure notes for students

A campaign called ‘Flood Writing’ has been initiated where notebooks have been bought and copywritten, according to the respective syllabus.

Published: 28th August 2018

A volunteer at a collection point of the ‘Flood Writing’ initiative

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:In order to help a number of students across the state who lost their notebooks and study materials in the devastating flood, a campaign called ‘Flood Writing’ has been initiated where notebooks have been bought and copywritten, according to the respective syllabus.
“The concept was introduced by Team Incubators, a collective, based in Kozhikode. We immediately responded to the call and organised a campaign in Thiruvananthapuram,” said Elias John, one of the coordinators of the campaign.  He said the word had been sent across the city through social media to participate in the campaign and the response was encouraging.

St Joseph Higher Secondary School Thiruvananthapuram witnessed a large gathering of people, from different cross sections, who came to take part in the campaign. “More than 300 people including students, teachers and parents were at the school. We have written as many as 500 books for the students of Class VI to Class X,” said Baby Girija, Headmistress of  Government Lower Primary & Pre Primary School, Kariyam. “And we have covered the portions till August.”

Apart from that, many people have bought notebooks and written it from their homes and sent to different collection points.  The syllabus and the contents have been sent by Team Incubators through WhatsApp to the different centres or individuals who have taken up the responsibilities.

“I happened to know about the programme through a friend,” said Kiran A R, who works at the General Post Office, in Thiruvananthapuram.  He bought two copied notebooks to the collection point at Palayam on his way to the office. Many collection centres have opened in different parts of the city on Monday, mainly to collect copied books from individuals, different departments and organisations who responded to the call. The collected books will be picked up by the members of the Team Incubators and will be distributed to the different schools in the flood-affected regions.

