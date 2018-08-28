Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Government diverted funds meant for Ockhi victims, alleges Opposition 

 The UDF has alleged that the state government has diverted the Chief Minister’s distress fund during Ockhi cyclone. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that an RTI

Published: 28th August 2018 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  The UDF has alleged that the state government has diverted the Chief Minister’s distress fund during Ockhi cyclone. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that an RTI query has revealed that the amount received till April 20 is Rs 104.24 crore and the money spent till April 20 is Rs 25.11 crore. He alleged that the central assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the dead was given to the families of fishermen whose bodies were recovered. But the families of fishermen whose bodies were not recovered did not get any compensation. The government also did not provide Rs 5 lakh for alternative employment to those who were injured during Ockhi.

It was decided that all fishermen should be provided with modern GPS and their mobile phones be linked to satellite communications and to a disaster management committee headed by the Chief Secretary. However, nothing happened on these fronts, he said. 

He alleged that the LDF government could not do anything on the state disaster management agency. It was decided that the agency would be reconstituted and a regional office opened in Ernakulam. A district emergency centre was also envisaged by availing the service of fisheries, police, fire, and revenue, departments, and coast guard, and air force.He alleged that government also went back on its promise to strengthen coastal police force with modern equipment and recruit the family members of those who died in Ockhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ockhi cyclone Chief Minister’s distress fund

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love