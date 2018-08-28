Government diverted funds meant for Ockhi victims, alleges Opposition 

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The UDF has alleged that the state government has diverted the Chief Minister’s distress fund during Ockhi cyclone. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that an RTI query has revealed that the amount received till April 20 is Rs 104.24 crore and the money spent till April 20 is Rs 25.11 crore. He alleged that the central assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the dead was given to the families of fishermen whose bodies were recovered. But the families of fishermen whose bodies were not recovered did not get any compensation. The government also did not provide Rs 5 lakh for alternative employment to those who were injured during Ockhi.

It was decided that all fishermen should be provided with modern GPS and their mobile phones be linked to satellite communications and to a disaster management committee headed by the Chief Secretary. However, nothing happened on these fronts, he said.

He alleged that the LDF government could not do anything on the state disaster management agency. It was decided that the agency would be reconstituted and a regional office opened in Ernakulam. A district emergency centre was also envisaged by availing the service of fisheries, police, fire, and revenue, departments, and coast guard, and air force.He alleged that government also went back on its promise to strengthen coastal police force with modern equipment and recruit the family members of those who died in Ockhi.