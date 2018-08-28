Local bodies join post-flood cleaning operations

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Local bodies in the district played an indispensable role in cleaning operations in flood-hit areas. A team of 987 members led by district panchayat president V K Madhu assisted in the cleaning operations at worst-hit areas such as Pandanad, Thiruvanvandoor, Puliyoor, Budhanoor and Arattupuzha grama panchayats. “The cleaning activities at Pandanad were carried out by a team from Nagaroor, Pangode, Panavoor and Maranaloor grama panchayats and Vellanad block panchayat,” said Madhu.

“Whereas at Thiruvandoor, a team from Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat along with members from Mangalapuram, Aruvikara, Tholikodu and Perumkadavila grama panchayats become part of the cleanliness activities,” he added. While Kulathoor and Kattakada grama panchayats and Varkala block panchayat lend a helping hand to Puliyoor, the sanitation works at Budhanoor was carried out by Nedumangad block panchayat and Nedumangad municipality.The cleanliness activities at Arattupuzha were undertaken by Karakulam, Cheriyanadu and Amburi grama panchayats. They cleaned houses and undertook sanitation activities at government offices.