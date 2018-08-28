Rahul Gandhi to arrive on a whirlwind visit today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday will arrive here on a whirlwind visit to the state. Sources told Express Rahul will be arriving here by an early morning flight from London. It is learnt the Congress president will be meeting select party leaders at a private hotel here. The top state Congress brass who will get an audience with Rahul, include Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC chief M M Hassan and AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy, besides the Congress MLAs representing the Assembly segments in the capital district - K Muraleedharan (Vattitoorkkavu) V S Sivakumar (Thiruvananthapuram) K S Sabareenath (Aryanad) and M Vincent (Kovalam). Muraleedharan is also a former KPCC chief while Vincent is a KPCC office-bearer as well.

Others scheduled to meet the visiting dignitary, include former state Congress chief VM Sudheeran; Thampanoor Ravi and Manvila Radhakrishnan, KPCC general secretaries; Manacaudu Suresh and M C Valsalan KPCC secretaries and DCC president Neyyatinkara Sanal. Former Minister Pandalam Sudhakaran and former Speaker S Sakthan and former Deputy Speaker Palode Ravi too will get to meet Congress chief.Former MLAs Varkala Kahar, M A Wahid and Karakulam Krishnapillai will also get an audience with Rahul.