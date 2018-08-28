Relief collection centres closed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the relief collection at Nishagandhi auditorium concluding on Sunday, all the collection centres under the district administration have been officially closed after dedicated efforts from a large group of young volunteers who joined in the relief activities from across the state. Around 10 collection centres were opened in the city under the district administration. With the lives of the flood-affected victims slowly getting back to normal, the district administration has begun closing their collection point.

Collection points were arranged in the city for people to drop their contributions by many NGO’s, organizations and individuals. Thousands of volunteers from different walks of life pitched in to help to collect, sort, pack and transport the materials that were coming in truckloads from various places in the city. It is the social media that brought scores of good Samaritans together, said a volunteer.

Even after officially concluding the centre at Nishagandhi, it accepted the relief materials till Monday. “ The centre had been receiving the relief materials even after we concluded the collection point by Monday by dispatching the last load of materials. Rest of the materials will be transferred to a new location,” said Radhakrishnan Nair, Nishagandhi collection centre in-charge.

According to him, the district administration has dispatched a total of 571 loads of relief commodities to the flood-affected districts. The truckloads containing tonnes of food, clothes, medicines, stationery, sanitary napkins, utensils, toiletries, cleaning equipment, drinking water and other household material were sent from various collection centres, with the help of the volunteers.

At present, out of 63 camps which were opened in the wake of the flood, only two camps continued to function in the district.The two camps that are still functional are in Anad village and the Mallambrakonam anganvadi in Karipur village with around 15 members residing, in Nedumangad taluk.

New collection point

The relief goods will be accepted at the ground floor of the old local head office of the State Bank of India on SS Kovil Road, Thampanoor, from Monday. The Collector has requested all the citizens to donate the

materials at the centre